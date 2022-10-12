The legendary Mike Rotunda, better known to wrestling fans as Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), took to Twitter today to congratulate his son, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) on his epic WWE return, which took place at this past Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event.

IRS says he is happy for the Eater of Worlds, but reminds him that come April no one is safe from tax season. He writes, “Great to see my son back in @wwe, but nobody is safe come April. Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp”

Great to see my son back in @wwe, but nobody is safe come April. Better have those taxes in order Bray! #PayUp https://t.co/HGNBpYUUHB — Mike Rotunda “IRS” (@irsmikerotunda) October 11, 2022

Wyatt’s return has been the talk of the industry, and has already been considered a huge success for WWE as they’ve garnered millions of views across multiple platforms like Youtube and social media.