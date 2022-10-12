Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at the Extreme Rules event. This was after WWE released him in July 2021. Although he had a reported rocky relationship with Vince McMahon, Triple H has spoken highly of the former WWE Champion and brought him back.

“I’m happy he’s back. I think he’s an extremely talented guy. I never understood why he was gone to begin with, but I’m glad he’s back. I think he’s very talented. Like I said, one of the classiest guys that you’ll meet in the business today.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription