On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast The Nature Boy Ric Flair spoke about the backstage incident between Sammy Guevara and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in AEW, where the former 16-time world champion explains how tough Andrade is due to his upbringing. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says no one should be “rocking and rolling” with Andrade, and like Sin Cara, can beat anyone up:

I’m family in that deal. I’ve only met Guevara one time, or twice, he was very nice to me. Pretty much how I judge people, but you don’t want to be rocking and rolling with Manny [Andrade]. I’ve been to Manny’s home, I know how he grew up. You know Sin Cara? Manny is Sin Cara. Sin Cara has beat up half the guys in the business. Manny is a very tough man.

How he means no offense to Guevara, but Andrade is just quite tough:

I think they feel pretty comfortable, some of the guys saying things when they know the fight is never going to get anywhere or it gets broken up and there are 1,000 people involved. Ultimately, nobody ever gets their ass whipped, but I feel comfortable in saying that wouldn’t be much of a fight. Nothing against Sammy as a wrestler, I just think Manny is a tough guy. There are not a lot of tough guys in the business anymore.

