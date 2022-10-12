NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about the passing of the legendary Antonio Inoki, and how sad it was for him when he learned about his death. The Rainmaker adds that he hopes to continue competing at a high level in Inoki’s name. Highlights from the interview are below.

How frustrating and sad it was that Antonio Inoki passed:

I was frustrated, wasn’t I? When I heard Mr. Inoki’s entrance music (at the ceremony), I wished he had come… I wanted people to come and see it, so… (at first) I didn’t think it would be that sad, but… it’s frustrating.

Hopes to continue fighting a fight that lives up to Inoki’s name: