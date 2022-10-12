“The Reality” Zack Clayton is now All Elite.

Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode featured a vignette where Clayton announced that he has officially signed with AEW. Clayton said the landscape of AEW has changed indefinitely because he has signed.

Clayton went on to declare that people will now respect him and worship the ground he walks on, while he will do whatever he wants to do around here, regardless of who likes it or not. Clayton said everyone suddenly wants to be a tough guy, but if everyone is so tough, then how about someone step up and challenge The Reality to a match?

Clayton then said he’s not so sure anyone will challenge him, so until then he will remind everyone of the newest, biggest signing in AEW – The Reality.

Clayton tweeted after the promo aired and wrote, “It’s official. @AEW Now send me competition.”

Clayton has appeared on MTV’s Jersey Shore series and is engaged to J-Woww, who has appeared at ringside to support her husband.

Clayton made his AEW debut at the May 28, 2020 Dark tapings, losing to QT Marshall. He worked numerous Dark and Elevation matches before making his TV debut on the August 19, 2022 edition of Rampage, losing to FTW Champion Hook. Clayton has recent Dark and Elevation wins over Conan Lycan, Serpentico, and Vary Morales.

Below is Clayton’s promo from last night’s AEW Dark episode:

