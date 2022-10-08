Sarah Logan is returning to WWE soon.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere featured a dark pre-recorded promo from The Viking Raiders. While it was hard to make out who was there, The Viking Raiders said fools have confused their absence for weakness, but they have been watching, waiting and getting stronger. The promo continued with a woman’s voice saying when the Gods speak, they listen, and they obey. She then said “Valhalla awaits” to end the promo.

This led to speculation on Logan possibly being the woman in the vignette, and now Fightful Select reports that she is returning to the company.

The new “Valhalla Awaits” segments are designed to reintroduce Logan to the storylines after being gone for more than two years.

Erik and Ivar have been away from the storylines since defeating The New Day on the September 2 SmackDown, which was taped on August 26. Erik reportedly suffered a foot injury during that match, and it was later announced that he would be on the shelf for an indefinite period of time. The Viking Raiders were in the middle of a new push on the blue brand with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H running creative. They were reintroduced as heels back in June, before Triple H started calling the shots.

Logan is married to Erik of The Viking Raiders. She was released in 2020 along with other budget cuts, and then she and Erik welcomed their first child in February 2021, a son named Raymond Cash Rowe.

Logan announced in June 2020 that she was stepping away from pro wrestling for the foreseeable future. She made a surprise appearance as the 25th entrant in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but lasted less than 45 seconds before being eliminated by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. Logan made a low-key appearance on the August 19 SmackDown episode earlier this year, in a Viking Funeral segment for The New Day.

Besides The Rumble earlier this year, Logan’s last WWE match came on the April 13, 2020 RAW episode, which was a loss to Shayna Baszler via referee stoppage. She has wrestled only once twice leaving WWE – she picked up a win over Amber O’Neal at the May 13 Control Your Narrative event in Cleveland, and then defeated O’Neal again the next night at the CYN show in Detroit.

There’s no word yet on exactly when Logan will return to TV past these vignettes, but we will keep you updated. Below is footage from tonight’s segment on the SmackDown season premiere:

