It looks like Stacy Keibler will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is “very close” to finalizing a del to announce Keibler as the female member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Keibler and WWE have been in talks for a few weeks now. One source said the deal was “99% done,” while another source said they expect the induction to be likely, but cautioned that the deal was not done as of this past Friday.

Keibler began with WCW in 1999, and went to WWE in 2001 when WCW was sold. Keibler stayed with the company until mid-2006 when she left to focus on other endeavors, which came from Hollywood after her appearance on Dancing With The Stars season two in 2006. Keibler has not wrestled since coming up short against Jillian Hall at the October 25, 2005 Velocity tapings. She has stayed away from pro wrestling for the most part, past the rare convention appearance and a special guest appearance on WWE Tough Enough in 2011.

Keibler last appeared for WWE in 2019, when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE announced Rey Mysterio as the 2023 Hall of Fame headliner this past week, and word is that Konnan will do the honors for Mysterio. The Great Muta is also expected to be announced soon.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.