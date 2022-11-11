A big stipulation has been added to Bully Ray vs. Moose at the Impact Wrestling Over Drive pay-per-view.

It was announced on this week’s Impact that Bully vs. Moose will now be a Tables Match. Last night’s show saw Bully defeat Zicky Dice, but Moose then put Ray through a table with a Spear.

The X-Division Title Tournament also continued on this week’s Impact with Trey Miguel picking up a DQ win over Mike Bailey due to unwanted interference by Kenny King. Miguel will now go to Over Drive to compete for the vacant title against the winner of next Thursday’s match between PJ Black and Black Taurus.

Finally, Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde has also been added to Over Drive as Mickie’s Last Rodeo continues.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus or PJ Black vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

