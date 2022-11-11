It was recently reported that WWE had “craziness” planned for the men’s and women’s War Games matches at WWE Survivor Series as they need footage for future video packages to promote the main roster War Games bouts as right now they only have footage of War Games matches in WWE NXT, mainly with wrestlers who are no longer with the company.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that officials are looking for “some great visual spots” out of this year’s War Games matches because War Games will be a regular presentation on the main roster moving forward. WWE wants spectacular looking shots to promote the matches in future years.

It was noted that WWE officials don’t like the idea of having to use NXT footage to promote a main roster pay-per-view, but it’s the only modern War Games footage they have, and so much of that footage includes guys who they don’t want to use because they’re no longer with the company.

It remains to be seen if there will be more than two War Games matches this year because there are obvious line-ups with The O.C. and The Judgment Day, plus The Bloodline, and others. The bouts will be 5 vs. 5 this year and moving forward.

The only match announced as of this writing is Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, TBA) vs. Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, TBA, TBA).

