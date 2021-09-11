As noted AEW began taping episodes of their weekly Youtube series Dark from Universal Studios in Florida earlier today, with another round of tapings happening later in the evening.

During the first set of tapings Eddie Kingston laid down a challenge towards Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki, telling the Suzuki-Gun members to prepare for a tag team battle against him and Jon Moxley for the September 22nd Dynamite: Grand Slam special from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. While the matchup has yet to be officially confirmed this looks to be the direction the promotion is going.

Archer and Suzuki are scheduled for a promo on this upcoming Wednesday’s Dynamite so perhaps that is when the matchup will become official.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM:

-Cody Rhodes versus Malaki Black

-Brian Pillman Jr. versus MJF

-Eddie Kingston/Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer/Minoru Suzuki