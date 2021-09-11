WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a variety of different topics, including his decision to come back to WWE in 2017, and how that all stemmed from a single conversation with Triple H, who brought the Scottish Warrior into NXT before he headed into the main roster. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says a conversation with Triple H is what made him come back to WWE:

“I wouldn’t be back in WWE if it wasn’t for Triple H, it’s as simple as that. William Regal put me on the phone with him, we talked for 40 minutes, within that conversation at the beginning I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back, I was honestly leaning more towards Japan and by the end of it, I was 100% coming back.”

How far he came in his career:

“The thing that meant the most to me was not just how far I’d come professionally but how far I’d come as a man and how proud he was of me, and that kind of meant a lot because I have so much respect for him and that’s grown into a friendship today, and he really is somebody who is not just a friend to a lot of people but a father figure to a lot of people, and again the news caught everybody off guard but he’s got a lot of positive energy coming his way right now and he’s going to be fine, which I’m very happy to hear.”