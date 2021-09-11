WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Super SmackDown. The list includes the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns confrontation, Big E picking up a win in a ten-man tag, a special appearance from NBA superstar Trae Young, the return of Finn Balor’s demon persona and more.

WWE has also released another sneak peek of the upcoming Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11 documentary. In the clip Lilian Garcia discusses her path towards singing the National Anthem on that memorable episode of SmackDown. Check it out below.