Earlier today AEW began setting up shop at the legendary Universal Studios in Florida, with the promotion preparing to hold two sets of tapings for their weekly episodic Dark. The tapings were set to be between 12-3pm and 4-7pm, and would feature several top names, as well as an appearance from President Tony Khan.

Current plan for AEW is to tape roughly once a month, which would equal out to four episodes per taping running at about 90 minutes. Several photos of the set in Universal have since leaked on social media. Check out the setup below.

Scoop #1: Tony Khan is out, puts over the history of running Universal Studios Thanks us all for being here Should be a fun show! pic.twitter.com/LeyXR7M1LE — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021

Pictures of the new AEW Dark set at Universal Studios. pic.twitter.com/7uTHZNKd7T — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) September 11, 2021

Welcome to AEW Dark at Universal Studios! #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/KFzo2Vo01v — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 11, 2021