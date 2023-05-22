KENTA is your new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Tonight’s NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view saw KENTA defeat Hikuleo via count out to capture the NJPW Strong Openweight Title.

The KENTA vs. Hikuleo match included two referee bumps. The first led to a brawl around the ring, and the second led to a massive table bump with KENTA knocking Hikuleo through a table several feet below. The referee recovered and began the count, but Hikuleo was unable to come back from the table bump as he was counted out. Following the title change, Eddie Kingston appeared on the screen to issue a challenge for the title. KENTA responded by saying he doesn’t understand Kingston’s accent, but he will defend the title any time, any place, any time.

This is KENTA’s second reign with the title. Hikuleo began his first reign by defeating KENTA at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3. He held the strap for 18 recognized days.

Kingston vs. KENTA will likely take place on Tuesday, July 4, or Wednesday, July 5 at one of the NJPW Strong Independence Day events scheduled for Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Below are shots from tonight’s title change from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California:

Another look at the terrifying spill that granted KENTA the STRONG Openweight title! BUY: https://t.co/A5RevPMp4u#njpwSTRONG #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/ilzPZcWGjq — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 22, 2023

Kenta vs. Hikuleo featuring this great table bump. pic.twitter.com/ab5QaDqwei — Will! (@itswilltime) May 22, 2023

In response to Eddie Kingston’s challenge for the #njpwSTRONG Openweight Title? “Anytime, any place, because I’m f****ing KENTA.” @KENTAG2S pic.twitter.com/1pXKWz9jC3 — Monthly Puroresu (@MonthlyPuroresu) May 22, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.