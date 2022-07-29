The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line next Tuesday night.

WWE has announced that NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers will go up against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, with the titles on the line.

This week’s NXT 2.0 main event saw The Family defeat The Diamond Mine in eight-man tag team action. After the match, D’Angelo claimed his family deserves a title shot, and now the match has been signed.

This will be the third TV title defense for Julius Creed and Brutus Creed since defeating Pretty Deadly for the straps at In Your House on June 4. They retained over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade on the June 14 show, then retained over The Diamond Mine’s Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong at Great American Bash on July 4.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT 2.0 episode:

* Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

* Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) reveal what’s next

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

