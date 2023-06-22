Impact Wrestling will return to Center Stage in Atlanta, GA this Friday and Saturday for their Summer Sizzler TV tapings to air as future Impact episodes on AXS. Tickets are still available. The following matches have been announced:

FRIDAY:

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Brian Myers

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde

* Impact X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against Trey Miguel

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich

* Angels vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Courtney Rush vs. Gisele Shaw

* Lio Rush returns to Impact vs. TBA

SATURDAY:

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo defends in an Open Challenge

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Nick Aldis and Lio Rush

* Trinity vs. Jai Vidal

* Sami Callihan and Rich Swann vs. Moose and Brian Myers

* Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight

