Tony Khan is a busy man.

The AEW President is preparing for this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, as well as the second episode of his new TNT series Collision. Khan is also preparing for AEW’s debut show in the United Kingdom in August, which takes place from the legendary Wembley Stadium in London. Speaking on the Pacific Rim podcast Khan says that he anticipates he will be bringing in some international talent for the show, entitled “All In London,” to help stack the card.

I definitely anticipate there will be participation from international wrestlers and stars from Japan, or at least from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, whether they are Japan or America or England, there are so many great wrestlers that would be great to compete on that card,

No matches for All In London have been announced as of yet. Khan was also in headlines yesterday as he and his father, Shad Khan, have reportedly expressed interest in purchasing the MMA promotion Bellator. You can read about that here.

