AEW lead investor Shahid Khan and AEW President Tony Khan have shown interest in buying the Bellator MMA promotion.

Ariel Helwani reported on The MMA Hour that The Khan Family is one of several groups that have shown interest in purchasing Bellator MMA from Paramount Global. It remains to be seen how serious the interest is, or if The Khans are still interested.

The Khan Family currently owns AEW, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham soccer club, in addition to other non-sports/entertainment companies.

Helwani said The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the group most interested in buying Bellator. PFL initially backed out of the talks but then came back into the mix several weeks back, possibly due to new investment money that will be revealed over the next few weeks or months.

