New matches have been announced for Week 2 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush special, which will air live next Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin has been added to next week’s show. The two traded insults during a backstage segment on this week’s episode.

Gold Rush Week 1 also saw Edris Enofe and Malik Blade win a Triple Threat to become the #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus. The other two teams were Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, plus Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Enofe and Blade vs. Gallus will take place next week.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer will defend against Dragon Lee on Week 2. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins spoke with his former student Frazer on last night’s show and advised him to take care of those who have helped you. Frazer then approached Lee and said he wants Lee to be his first challenger.

Below is the current card for NXT Gold Rush Week 2:

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defends against Dragon Lee

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

