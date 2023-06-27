Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton is finally expected to make his WWE return soon.

A new report from insider @WRKDWrestling notes that Orton is expected to be nearing a return, possibly as soon as WWE Money In the Bank on Saturday in London.

Furthermore, insider Better Wrestling Experience has also teased an upcoming return for Orton. It was noted that people are saying “good things” about Orton’s status as of late. It was also noted that Orton was always scheduled for a post-WrestleMania 39 return, but “complications happened.”

It was reported in late May, via Ringside News, that WWE has a targeted return date for Orton. However, it was noted then that while the exact date was not provided, it was noted that it will not be this summer, but it will be in this calendar year. To add to that, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle provided a positive update on Orton just this past week, as noted here.

As we’ve noted, Orton has not wrestled since the May 20, 2022 SmackDown, and he ended up having fusion surgery on his lower back in late 2022. His father, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., told fans in late November that his son was “coming along” and would be back shortly. Around that time it was reported that the surgery would keep Orton of action for an extended period of time, likely until this year some time. Internal WWE rumblings on Orton started up around mid-March, which was notable as there had been no formal internal discussion about Orton for a while. Orton’s father then stated in May that Randy was training, but he wasn’t sure if he will go back to in-ring action. He also said he thought doctors told Orton not to go back in the ring. “Randy will do what Randy’s going to do,” Cowboy said.

