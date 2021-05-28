Jessica McKay (Billy Kay) and Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, McKay discussed her belief that the WWE creative team didn’t get The IIconics.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think creative, maybe, never really understood us. When we first came in, Vince really loved our first promo. He said, ‘Give them a microphone every week’, which, thank the Lord, because not many people get that opportunity. It’s such a good way for the audience to get to know you and understand who you are. So, I know Vince enjoyed it, but I don’t think creative understood it, and they kind of wanted to send us in this direction. It was fine, but I’m not sure that they really understand what we see for ourselves. I’m not sure that they ever really ever understood us.

When they split us, well now they understand us less. Them splitting us, I think they thought they knew what they were doing in breaking us up, but I don’t think they really understood it because we are different individually than together. It’s night and day. I think for entertainment purposes, it’s just so different. After they split us up, we were struggling. I had no idea who I was. You just took away not only my best friend and my tag team partner, but she was my comfort zone, my support system. That was stripped away. I didn’t know what I was doing. It was like, ‘Who am I? I know who I truly am inside, but I had this image that I needed to be, come out be sexy, and that’s just not me. It wasn’t until I got drafted to SmackDown, which I think really helped me. I would talk to T.J. a lot, and I would be like, ‘This is what I want to do. This is who I am. This is what I think is relatable to people.’ He was like, ‘Go for it. You need to do it’, and I was able to show for a while who I really am. I thought it was getting well received. I was at lots of TVs. I was having fun. I was doing what I wanted to do and feeling really fulfilled. That’s why it (her release) was even more of a shock to me as well.”