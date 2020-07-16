Billy Corgan Shoots Down Rumors That The NWA Is Shutting Down: “The NWA Is Not And Will Not Be For Sale”

National Wrestling Alliance President and Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan issued the following statement on his Instagram shooting down rumors that the NWA would be closing its doors. Corgan assures fans that the company is not for sale, and they are still figuring out their next phase following a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, and won ownership of a few years back. We are NOT shutting down. So please disregard any and all rumor to effect. The @NWA is not and will not be for sale, and those talent who are under contract remain under contract for a reason: which is that we at the NWA are trying to figure out a way to provide our great fans with wrestling content in a very, very tough environment. And, most importantly, keep our talent safe and the standard of production you’ve come to expect from us at a high level. Anything less, in my opinion, is unacceptable. So yes, appreciate the interest, appreciate the chatter, but don’t appreciate the unsourced rumors and speculation.

Wrestling legend Rave fueled the rumors that the NWA were shutting its doors in a new interview with Hannibal TV.

