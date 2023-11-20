Bobby Fish recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former WWE NXT and AEW star reacted to the viral meme poking fun at his age, addressed Sting’s retirement and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the Abraham Lincoln defeated Bobby Fish viral meme poking fun at his age: “Oh, no, the jokes I’m very aware of. I did not know there was a meme. But the jokes, yeah, I’m very aware of. Civil War, put over Abe Lincoln… I don’t remember. I truly appreciate the creative ones, the ones that you can tell there was a little effort put in there. Those are the ones I like.”

On “turning 115” and being one of Sting’s oldest fans: “I was probably one of the oldest Sting fans because I had put over Abe, like we established at the beginning of the show [laughs]. I’ll be 115 years old at the end of the month, and I’m holding up.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.