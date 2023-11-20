Chris Jericho has a special offer for his fans.

On Monday, the AEW star took to social media to write about giving away two front row tickets to the final KISS concert at Madison Square Garden on December 2, 2023.

“Hey guys,” Jericho wrote. “I’ve got two front row tix for the Dec 2 Madison Square Garden Final Kiss show.”

He continued, “But I can’t make the gig so if you want them, let me know. WARNING- I paid Gene level money for them, so I’m not gonna fire sale these. Big level offers only.”