An “All Mighty” entrant has been announced for this year’s 30-man Royal Rumble match.

During this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley appeared for an in-ring promo segment with The Street Profits.

After putting over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and making their ambitions for tag-team gold clear, Lashley moved onto himself, noting he is going to get back to being “The All Mighty” in 2024.

To get that started, Lashley announced that he is officially entering the 2024 Royal Rumble match.