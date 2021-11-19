During his interview with Josh Martinez on Z100 WWE superstar and head of the Hurt Business Bobby Lashley spoke about this past April’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the Almighty One took on Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship in the show’s opening bout, the first match back in front of fans following the COVID-19 outbreak of 2020. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the storm that temporarily delayed night one of WrestleMania 37:

Man, it was incredible. It was incredible for so many different reasons. When we went into it, we were in Tampa, and we find out that there’s a big storm coming through. There’s never any storms out there. Then, we have this big storm coming through at the time. I was so amped up. So ready, because I’ve wrestled for my entire life, I did amateur wrestling then went to professional wrestling, so I’m a creature of habit when it goes to like training and getting ready for something. So the preparation that I went through in order to get ready for WrestleMania. I mean, I was more than ready.

Says he was so amped to get back in front of the people and was overjoyed when they finally got to have the match:

So when we had a little bit of a delay, my heart was beating, I was like, ‘Man, I’ll fight somebody right here, just get a camera for it.’ I mean, that’s how we were. We were so anxious to get back out there again in front of the fans. Because everybody — the fans missed us, but we missed the fans just as much, if not more. So being in the first match, everybody says, you know, you want to main event WrestleMania, I think the first match was the main event. Just because that was the time after a year of being away from everybody, coming back to everyone. The first person that everyone is seeing was me coming out and out behind that curtain so it was just, it was a great, great, great time, and something that I’ll always remember for the rest of my life.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)