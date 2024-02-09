WWE has high hopes for B-Fab.

The former Hit Row member recently aligned herself with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, as the group continues their ongoing rivalry with fellow SmackDown faction The Final Testament, which consists of Karrion Kross, The Authors of Pain, Scarlett and Paul Ellering.

During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, “The All Mighty” spoke about B-Fab aligning with himself, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

“It was really cool,” he said. “This is one thing, I said this before in another interview. Our women’s division is probably I believe even deeper than the men’s division, just with the amount of talent that we have on our women’s roster. So of course, with every one of these groups having formed, they all have someone on their roster that will be in that women’s category. So I say it’s cool because we have so many women that are on the top, so if we would have had any one of them come in, it would have been fantastic. But we have a lot of women that are hungry, that are trying to make their break into that next level. B-Fab is one of those women that want to break into that next level. So it is awesome because I have an opportunity to help her make it to that level, hopefully by being in our group.”

As the discussion continued, Lashley vouched for the hard work that B-Fab has been putting in ahead of her return to WWE television, and how he feels “the office has high hopes for her” going forward.

“She’s been telling me all about it,” he said of the hard work B-Fab has been putting in. “We’ve been having these discussions for a long time.”

“I always keep up with Nattie’s school anyway, so I’ve been seeing her up there, putting in the work,” he added, referring to WWE Superstar Natalya’s Dungeon. “Every time we have conversations in the evening, she’s like, ‘I’m going to class, I’ll call you back after class is over.’ I know she’s there, and I know, aside from our world, I think the office sees that also, and they have high hopes for her. So hopefully we can get her to where she needs or has the ability to be.”

Check out the complete episode of WWE’s The Bump featuring Bobby Lashley and other guests via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.