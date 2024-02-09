Tonight’s WWE SmackDown show just got a bit more interesting.

Following the explosive WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event in Las Vegas, NV. on Thursday evening, WWE rolls into Charlotte, N.C. tonight, as the road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth and WrestleMania XL continues this evening with WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE.com released the following in their updated preview for tonight’s show to announce a segment involving Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressing everything that went down at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event last night.

Last night, Cody Rhodes announced that he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. The shocking declaration highlighted an emotionally charged confrontation between Reigns, The Rock, Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins that resulted in absolute chaos at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference.



Tonight, Triple H will address the event’s earth-shattering fallout on the blue brand.



What will the Chief Content Officer have to say? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

Additionally, WWE has announced that on tonight’s show Bayley will discuss her departure from Damage CTRL and upcoming WWE Women’s Championship showdown against IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

Previously announced for the WWE on FOX blue brand program this evening is Nick Aldis announcing Logan Paul’s next WWE U.S. Championship challenger, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. DIY in a tag-team title eliminator bout, as well as Bianca Belair vs. Michin in a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Charlotte, N.C.