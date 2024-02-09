Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens II.

There isn’t exactly a huge clamoring for such a match, but it is one that Jake Paul wants to see.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Logan’s younger brother and pro boxing star Jake Paul spoke about his interest in seeing a rematch between Paul and Owens on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL.

“I don’t know who’s in the cards for him,” Logan said. “For me personally, I want him to wrestle Kevin Owens.”

He continued, “If he wrestles Kevin Owens, that’s his chance to silence the haters. Obviously, the last time they wrestled, he won by DQ. It’ll be good for him to go get his get-back.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.