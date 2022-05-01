On this week’s “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T reacted to Becky Lynch’s recent shots at the AEW women’s division where she stated while appearing on Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut Of The Day that she thinks the WWE Raw women’s roster is above AEW’s division.

He thinks that’s the way she should be talking. Booker T reacted by saying the following:

“That’s the way you’re supposed to talk if you’re in competition. This is not about friends or anything like that. I appreciate Becky Lynch totally staying in character as far as that goes because this is war. I like it. I like it a lot.”

