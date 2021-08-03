Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, Booker T talked about WWE releasing Bray Wyatt due to budget cuts last week. Wyatt hadn’t been seen since April after losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

“I thought he was going to be around for a long time. I didn’t see this coming. The creative mind of Bray Wyatt, for me, surpassed anything that he ever did inside the squared circle. I just love Bray Wyatt. He can talk you into the building without actually having to step one foot inside the squared circle. You say, ‘Man, I have to go check this guy out.’ That kind of enigma comes along few and far between. I’m going to tell you right now. I don’t think Bray is worried about getting a job or anything like that. I’m sure as soon as the reports came out, his phone was ringing. He probably had to shut everything down for a minute just to get some rest in. Sometimes finding yourself on the other side, you go, ‘Wow, I really needed to unplug for a second’, because you really sometimes don’t know how toxic things are until you step away from it and say, ‘Man, I needed a break.’

I say that because I know when I left WWE the first time, I needed a break. I needed to detox. I needed to unplug. It was like the Matrix. I was seeing all kinds of colors, and nobody could read it but me. People would say, ‘What are you doing? You’re at your height.’ I would say, ‘No, it’s time to check out.’ You never know what you’re going to feel until you’re actually in that position.”