Booker T gave his thoughts on reports about Vince McMahon wrestling again during his Hall of Fame podcast.

McMahon is scheduled to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday to kick off a storyline that will lead to a match at WrestleMania 38 against SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee.

“I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don’t know what that actually means, but if Vince were to lace them up and get back in the ring at 76, it would definitely be something that men should be inspired to see. I say it all the time, how are you going to tell a man he can’t do it anymore? How are you going to tell a man, ‘You’re just too damn old. Just stay at the house and don’t ever come out.’ “I can respect Vince if he was to be thinking about going out and having a match because it’s his company. Sometimes you say, ‘Man, I have to lead by example. I have to show these young guys how to do it.’ Whether that’s wise or not, that’s how we think.”

