Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, which led to the topic of a potential WrestleMania match.

“It’s a young man’s game and I don’t plan on being nowhere near that 20 by 20 at WrestleMania other than if they want to throw me on the commentary table for a match or something like that. I’m down with that. Other than that, no. I don’t plan on going out there and doing anything at WrestleMania.”

