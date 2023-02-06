Konnan discussed one name that he thinks will make the jump from WWE to Hollywood on “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco.

The likes of The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have successfully made the transition. The AAA booker thinks Karrion Kross will follow suit:

“[Karrion Kross has] obviously got a good mind for the business,” Konnan said while on “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco.” “When I met him, he had a very high wrestling IQ for somebody that had been in the business for that little time. I knew he was going to be a star and he is going to be a star and I think he will go to Hollywood one day, much like Batista and Cena, you know, and The Rock did.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc