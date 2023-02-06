Seth Rollins has a very good comparison for the current atmosphere in WWE, and what could potentially come from Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors.

The Visionary spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated about this very subject, where the former Grand Slam Champion asked the interviewer if he had every seen the hit HBO series Succession, insinuating that the situation is comparable to that.

For those who don’t know, Succession tells the story of a family battling with one another for control of a media conglomerate. Check out highlights from the

On Vince returning, Stephanie stepping down, and rumors of a potential company sale:

Well, have you ever seen the show ‘Succession’?… If you need an explanation, there you go. You have three seasons of it I think on HBO so, that’s, again, all above my head. I’m a pro wrestler, I show up, I put in the work in the ring, try to do my best to entertain the people who buy the tickets and watch us on TV and that’s all I can focus on. If I start worrying about the other stuff, I’m gonna lose my cool so, I gotta keep my cool my friend.

Whether he would be interested in a reality television series with Becky Lynch: