On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy spoke about what he would have done differently with the storyline he was given with Bray Wyatt in WWE in 2018 when Matt debuted his ‘Woken’ character. They later had a run as Raw Tag Team Champions.

“There was a point where Vince seemed to be high on us at one point, but he said, ‘We’ve got to do this right. You guys are two very special characters. You can be something very special together.’ He ended up putting us out there and we’re wrestling almost every single week. We were just getting wins. We won the tag titles and we’re having three or four minute matches, which really didn’t do anything for us or our opponents. It didn’t do a lot for us either way.” “I would have kept our wrestling appearances a lot more limited and made us special gimmick characters. I would have done a lot more vignettes. Bray and I had a deal where Bray would have nothing left and he would come to the Hardy compound. We had some pretty good entertaining vignettes in mind that we would have liked to have done at that time where he would be accepted as a part of our family and House Hardy. I felt like we needed off-site vignettes more than anything else. I would have added a lot of that. I would have really liked to build the characters, as opposed to just putting us in the ring every single week and making us common wrestlers, because we were supposed to be special attractions”

