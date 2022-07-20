On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast five-time world champion Booker T gave his thoughts on AQA, one of his former students, and her decision to step away from pro-wrestling, a decision he hopes is not permanent. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject below.

His thoughts on AQA stepping away from wrestling:

I wanna get started with showing out a little love, showing a little love for my girl AQA. Angela, definitely one of my pride and and joys. Got a shot at WWE, that didn’t work out. Got a shot at AEW. She seemed to now — said she’s gonna be stepping away from pro wrestling for a minute to work on herself and I get that. One thing I wanna say about… one thing I wanna say about some of my stars like an A.Q.A., like a Kylie Rae, when you get into this business really, really young, just like Rok-C is right now, you know? I was so worried about Rok-C getting into this industry at 20-years-old just because.

Says he knows how much of a whirlwind the wrestling industry is, especially when talent get into it so young:

I know how much of a whirlwind it really, really is and how much it could — that whirlwind can take you by storm, I’m serious… getting to my point meaning, when you’re young and getting in this business, man, it could be a whole lot to handle more so than anything. So I can understand A.Q.A. stepping back and saying, man, let me reanalyze this and let me refocus and more than anything, try to figure this thing out… It’s nothing more than being young and trying to figure this thing out and hopefully that’s what she’ll do and regroup and we’ll see her back in the ring sometime.

