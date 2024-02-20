Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about AEW’s Powerhouse Hobbs.

“Man, I love Hobbs, man. I was one of my guys. I talked to Hobbs. He’s a guy that I talked to before he ever got an AEW who used to be hanging out the back door, you know, trying to get in and trying to get a shot, trying to get looked at, always say you have to get a shot and finally got a shot and aw but I love the I love to see him you know. I love to see him prosper. I love to see him come up. I do love everything about Powerhouse Hobbs.”

