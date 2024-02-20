WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth goes down this Saturday in Australia.

During this week’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA., the start-times for the show this weekend were announced.

Featured below are the start-times for various time zones heading into Saturday’s highly-anticipated WWE PLE.

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 p.m.

Eastern Standard Time: 5 a.m.

Central Standard Time: 4 a.m.

Mountain Standard Time: 3 a.m.

Pacific Standard Time: 2 a.m.

Hawaiian Standard Time: 12 a.m.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage.