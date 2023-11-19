Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his best-of-five series with John Cena:

“Man. Yeah, I did [always think Cena could be a top guy]. He was a listener, man. He listened very, very well. He was a guy that didn’t ask questions. You know, he just wanted to. You give him the keys. He got to drive. You give him the ball, he’s going to run. You know, he was like that. He was willing to go above and beyond. Not just the stuff in the ring, but the stuff out of the ring like showing up being the last guy to leave. I would see that guy picking up trash in the locker room at the end of the night. Sometimes, just little boys would look bad, too. The cleaning crew. That kind of stuff. I knew that dude was going to be one of the best that ever did it. Just because of his attitude, his work ethic in the ring and out of the ring. I had such a great time working with him and just, just maybe a month ago, I saw Jun down to PC, and, when we refer to each other. I don’t call him Jun. He didn’t call me Booker. We just go Shakespeare because that’s what I was teaching him back then with Shakespeare. And every time, I would tell him when we went out to the ring tonight. He asked me, what are we doing tonight? I said, “We’re going to do Shakespeare. We ain’t going to talk about it. We’re just going to go out there and do it. He’s such an uncanny athlete. He does something that may be unorthodox, but it’s right. That’s what I try to teach these young students. Don’t think about selling. Think about reacting. He’s one of the best guys at reacting and doing it on a dime. So, for me working with John it was a pleasure. It really was. He’s a guy that I never had any problems with to this day with something that we had to go out there and do inside the squared circle. It was all about learning. So yeah, man, I knew he was going to be one of the best.”