The AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view event from Los Angeles at the Kia Forum saw Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne take on Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland, with the babyfaces ultimately hitting their finishers to Luchasaurus for the win.

This was the opening contest of the main card.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Darby Allin will not be attempting to climb Mount Everest this weekend as the announcers claimed to be the case during the match, but will instead be off television for “a while” he trains for the attempt which is believed to be scheduled for 2024.

It is unclear how long Allin will be gone or when he will return.