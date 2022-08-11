On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T revealed to his listeners that he was offered a chance to do one final matchup at next year’s Starrcast, but explains why he shot down the offer and hopes to continue wrestling with limited action. Highlights are below.

How he was approached to do a final match at next year’s Starrcast:

“I was approached, actually, to have a final match next year at Starrcast. Harlem Heat’s final match. Here in Texas. I said, ‘Hell nah.’ We ain’t doing none of that. I just had a match a couple of weeks ago and my knee was killing me. I can only imagine what it’s going to feel like next year. Y’all can forget about seeing me do one last match.”

Says he will still work the occasional match but doesn’t plan on doing too much:

“I’m still working, I’m still having matches, you’re just never going to see me have a last match. You’re never going to see me do much in the ring. I’m never going to build a match up like I’m doing a whole lot. One tag in, one tag out, that’s it. I’m done. Where’s my check? That’s way I learned from one of my teachers back in the day, Hacksaw Butch Reed. I’m coming in one time, and I’m coming out asking for my check. That’s the way you do it.”

