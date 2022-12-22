Booker T is a big fan of Kylie Rae.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Rae on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where he congratulated her for making her WWE debut on Main Event, and reminds fans that he’s worked with her in the past at his Reality of Wrestling promotion. Booker even compares Rae to current NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez, who Booker also saw as a great future prospect. Check out his full thoughts beow.

Congratulates Kylie Rae on her WWE debut:

I wanna congratulate Kylie Rae, man. She got another tryout with WWE. Hopefully it works out for her, and she gets another chance to make another run at this thing because talking about Roxanne [Perez], Kylie Rae, there’s another one, man. She’s just as good.

Hopes she gets a real shot to prove herself:

I saw a quote on Twitter that said, ‘Reality of Wrestling, we don’t create wrestlers, we create stars.’ That’s exactly what we do. So, Kylie Rae, hopefully she’ll get her shot.

