During an interview with Yahoo Sports, Booker T spoke on how he’s able to look back on his career now in a way that he couldn’t do as an active performer. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m feeling it now. In the moment, if you’re thinking about it, you’re never going to get there. In the moment, I was always thinking about the fans’ memories and what they’d take away from my performances. I tried to never think about a match right after I wrestled it because it was always about what was next and making fans feel a certain way. Even now, I have to pinch myself when the commercial comes on. It’s definitely mind-blowing.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: Yahoo Sports.