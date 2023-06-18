Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the rumors of Carlito returning to WWE after pulling out of several independent shows, including one in Canada on July 15th.

“I would love to see Carlito back. He’s somebody that still looks the same, a guy that could still go out and draw. He can still go out and perform at a high level. One thing about that dude, he don’t kiss nobody’s behind. He’s just straight up and that’s the reason why Carlito has been doing it over here, over here, over here, because he’s his own man, and I respect that. I’m sure a company like WWE respects him actually being able to do that as well as still keep himself in prime shape doing it at the same time.”

“When he came back, when they were in Puerto Rico, that dude had the biggest pop of the night. I mean, it was like the Road Warriors in ’87. I’m serious. The people still love Carlito. One thing about Carlito, I’m sure he’s had all kinds of troubles with WWE. How many stories have you heard about Carlito out there talking about this and talking about that? How many stories have we covered about Carlito since he’s been gone from WWE? (his co-host said not one). That’s right, and the thing is, you don’t think he’s got stories? You don’t think he’s got stories he can be telling? That’s why I respect that dude because he’s a real man’s man. He ain’t about crying over spilled milk or anything like that. I respect that. For me, for this guy to come back, give him a chance. If it was me, I would sign him in a heartbeat.”