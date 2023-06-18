While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry discussed a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Henry noted that he thinks WWE should pour gasoline on the momentum that LA Knight has right now.

“It sucks, man, that there have been times, and Bully can attest to that, that somebody gets over naturally and organically, and then they say, ‘Well he’s already getting over, let’s do something with somebody else,’ rather than pile it on that guy. Pour the gasoline on the fire!”

“The squeaky wheel gets the oil. Say something, ‘Will y’all do something with me, please? I’m busting my ass, I’m getting over.’”