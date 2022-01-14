On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about new TBS champion Jade Cargill, and how he finds Cargill to be a big money draw for AEW. Highlights from Booker’s episode can be found below.

Says he thinks Jade Cargill is pure money:

“I don’t give a damn if Jade Cargill couldn’t do a wrist lock or headlock takeover. I wouldn’t care. I would put the title on her. She’s a specimen. She’s something that we have never seen before. When you put her on the marquee, whether you think she can wrestle or jump off the top rope, you want to buy a ticket just to see her. Some people don’t understand this business of drawing money. When I see Jade Cargill, I see, man we can draw some money here. Then if we can teach her the ins and outs to do the little things about this business, man, we can really do something. So when you look at someone like Cargill and you know exactly what she brings to the table just from that box, she checks all of them off. Then she gets in the ring and performs. Now we got something.”

On her comparison to Bill Goldberg:

“For her to be compared to Goldberg, I wouldn’t say it’s 100% spot on or anything like that, but I wouldn’t say it’s so far-fetched that it’s something we shouldn’t even be talking about. Both were green. Both were young in the business. Both look so impressive, you can’t do anything other than let them go out there and beat the hell out of somebody.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)