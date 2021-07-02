During his Hall Of Fame Podcast, Booker T spoke on the dominant run that Roman Reigns is currently having on Smackdown. Here’s what he had to say:

Right now, Roman’s been dominant man, he’s been a dominant champion. And I like that, I like everything about the way Roman has been going out and performing, putting himself in a position where it might happen and Roman saying nah and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Roman is dominant right now and I like everything he’s been doing, he’s giving the people some good storytelling and that’s what I like about the business more than anything. Having someone like Edge, he’s from the old school, he’s a storyteller, we’ll see how this thing plays out. It’s Edge’s last hurrah and there’s no better time than to do it right now when the crowd is just getting back into buildings. If I could be frank, honestly there’s not a whole lot of contenders out there right now.

Credit: Hall of Fame Podcast. H/T 411Mania.