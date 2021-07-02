Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars Daivari, Davey Richards, and Kit Osbourne have been added to the Battle Riot III matchup, which takes place on July 10th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at who will be competing in the Royal Rumble type bout, are below.
Davey Richards, Daivari & Kit “Rip Von Erich” Osbourne have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
Tickets are unavailable for this event as it has sold out.
Davey Richards: What bigger impact could the “American Wolf” make in his first night in Major League Wrestling than outlasting 39 other wrestlers and securing a title shot? Training hard at his St. Louis fight camp, Richards is expected to be one to watch in the Battle Riot.
Daivari: The Iranian super soldier of CONTRA adds a numbers advantage to the international cabal. With several of CONTRA’s crusaders confirmed for the Battle Riot, does this diminish Hammerstone’s odds of going the distance and attaining a guaranteed title shot against Fatu?
Kit Osbourne: The self proclaimed son of Lance Von Erich has promised to eliminate his “cousins” Ross and Marshall and aid Tom Lawlor and his Team Filthy compatriots in going the distance and winning the Battle Riot.
Will one of these 3 men have his hand raised in triumph? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!
CARD
MAIN EVENT
40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:
Alex Hammerstone
King Muertes
Mads Krügger
Ross Von Erich
Marshall Von Erich
Richard Holliday
TJP
Davey Richards
Myron Reed
Calvin Tankman
Gino Medina
Aramis
Arez
King Mo
Kevin Ku
Savio Vega
Daivari
EJ Nduka
Lee Moriarty
Bu Ku Dao
Alex Kane
Gringo Loco
Zenshi
Kit Osbourne
Caribbean Heavyweight Championship
Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes
Bunkhouse Brawl
Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy
Davey Richards vs. TJP
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!