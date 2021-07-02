Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars Daivari, Davey Richards, and Kit Osbourne have been added to the Battle Riot III matchup, which takes place on July 10th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at who will be competing in the Royal Rumble type bout, are below.

Davey Richards, Daivari & Kit “Rip Von Erich” Osbourne have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets are unavailable for this event as it has sold out.

Davey Richards: What bigger impact could the “American Wolf” make in his first night in Major League Wrestling than outlasting 39 other wrestlers and securing a title shot? Training hard at his St. Louis fight camp, Richards is expected to be one to watch in the Battle Riot.

Daivari: The Iranian super soldier of CONTRA adds a numbers advantage to the international cabal. With several of CONTRA’s crusaders confirmed for the Battle Riot, does this diminish Hammerstone’s odds of going the distance and attaining a guaranteed title shot against Fatu?

Kit Osbourne: The self proclaimed son of Lance Von Erich has promised to eliminate his “cousins” Ross and Marshall and aid Tom Lawlor and his Team Filthy compatriots in going the distance and winning the Battle Riot.

Will one of these 3 men have his hand raised in triumph? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

Richard Holliday

TJP

Davey Richards

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Aramis

Arez

King Mo

Kevin Ku

Savio Vega

Daivari

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Bu Ku Dao

Alex Kane

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Kit Osbourne

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!