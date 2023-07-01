Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised the recent match between WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Baron Corbin on Tuesday’s episode of NXT Gold Rush. The bout saw Corbin bring back his old gimmick.

“Let me tell you, man, that boy Carmelo Hayes was taking a beating in that match. I tell you, Baron Corbin, he stepped up. He went out there and made that young man shine. He really did put Carmelo in position to rise up,” Booker said. “And I always say, when you work with a guy like a Baron Corbin, a Finn Balor, a Seth Rollins, when you’re a young guy, man, that’s like on-the-job training right there. That’s knowledge that you cannot learn in any wrestling school or anything like that.” “So for that young man, Carmelo Hayes, him to be in the ring with Baron Corbin, that ‘Lone Wolf’ persona seems to be coming back,” he added. “I loved it, man. I love actually sitting at ringside watching those kinds of matches, man, because those guys went out there and left everything in the middle of that ring. And it was beautiful.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc